Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai [PICS]

Earlier today, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were in the news for seeking blessings at Vrindavan. Now, another Bollywood couple has made the news for their religious outing. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were papped at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with the actor's mom Veena Kaushal. In the photos that are now doing rounds on the internet, Vicky and Katrina were seen seeking Bappa's blessings. For the outing, Katrina picked a loosely-fitted green kurta and covered her head with a matching dupatta. As for Vicky, the URI actor picked a short white kurta and paired it with chino pants.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif worship at the Siddhivinayak Temple

Vicky and Katrina rang in the New Year at Jawai Bandh, a village located in the Pali district of Rajasthan. The actor shared the cutest photos with the Sooryavanshi star on his Instagram handle. They returned to Mumbai earlier this week and were papped at the airport walking hand-in-hand.

On the work front, while Vicky has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline which is based on Sam Manekshaw, Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas in the works with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is being directed by Sriram Raghavan and will release in Tamil and Hindi in 2023.