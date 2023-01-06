Web series 'Farzi', starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, to release on this date

The Family Man makers Raj & DK are back with their new web series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the major roles. The show will debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.

Earlier, the platform had shared the first look of Shahid with the following synopsis: "An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller." It seems that Vijay plays the "fiery task force officer" and Shahid is the artist.

Shahid Kapoor was shown working on a canvas and speaking in a teaser video released on Wednesday. Amol Palekar, Bhuvan Arora, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, and Regina Cassandra also feature on the show. Previously, Shahid Kapoor had spoken to a media source about making his OTT debut. He stated, “The choice to go on to the OTT platform was to break the trend, was to do something different and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited.”

The actor further stated, “It is a long form format. I was excited to see how I can build a character over eight to nine episodes in the first season. We will see what happens after that. But that is very different from playing a character which is two hour and pretty much in one stretch. All those things are exciting. I actually enjoyed myself a lot.”

Shahid's look has not only impressed his fans but his wife Mira Rajput as well. Sharing the poster on her Instagram Stories, Mira remarked “Boom”.

