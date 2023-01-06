Allu Arjun attends producer Dil Raju’s granddaughter's birthday bash in Hyderabad with wife Sneha Reddy

Film producer Dil Raju hosted a grand birthday bash for his granddaughter on Thursday in Hyderabad. The event was attended by many popular faces from the Telugu film industry including ‘Icon star’Allu Arjun. The Pushpa actor was seen at the party with his wife Sneha Reddy. Many fan pages shared clips and snaps from the event on social media. In the pictures, Allu can be seen donning a black outfit, twinning with Sneha.

For the party, Allu was dressed in a black shirt with rolled-up sleeves and grey pants while Sneha chose a black dress, Dil Raju was seen giving Arjun a hug at the beginning of a video shared online. In the clip, many fans also noticed Allu's ponytail. Fans took to Twitter to applaud the actor’s style and appreciate the couple for choosing matching outfits. “You are the best,” tweeted a fan.

On the work front, Allu was seen in the 2021 action drama, Pushpa: The Rise. The Telugu language film which was helmed by Sukumar narrated the story of the rise of a lorry driver in the red Sandalwood mafia. The movie also starred Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay in important roles. The film was released in theatres on December 17, and was successful at the box office, minting around INR 350 crores.

According to reports, the shooting for the second part of the film, titled, Pushpa: The Rule, is anticipated to start later this month. In September 2021, the project began with a look test. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, the film's cinematographer, posted a photo from the set on Instagram with the caption “The beginning of the adventure.” Sources stated that the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu and Fahadh—who was introduced as the antagonist toward the end of the first part.