Namrata Shirodkar gives a sneak peek into her ‘Michelin dinners’ during London holiday with Mahesh Babu

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle on Friday to share some photos from her recent London vacation. She gave a sneak peek into her ‘Michelin dinners’ in London with family and friends. One of the photos, also features Namrata and Mahesh’s children, Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni. She captioned the post, “Pub lunches… Michelin dinners… Tavern visits… One big bunch of happiness wrapped together with some great memories!!”

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the images. One fan wrote, “How lovely! Everyone looks great and it looks like so much fun to kick off the new year. Happy New Year again.” “Lovely pictures all,” commented another user.

Mahesh Babu had earlier posted images from their family holiday in Switzerland. In the image, the actor was seen posing with his family, in front of a Christmas tree. On January 1, Mahesh also posted a message on his Twitter account wishing his followers a happy new year. He tweeted, “Happy New Year 2023!! Sending you all endless love and happiness!”

Namrata also took to her Instagram handle on January 1, to share the snaps from their Christmas celebration. She captioned the post, “As we begin the new year, I just want to thank all the special people in my life who have listened without judgement, cared for me and loved me no matter what!! Leaving behind the last year with many goods and bads and looking forward to the new one!!Happy new year everyone!!”