Actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar who are currently in USA with their family according to media sources, met Microsoft founder Bill Gates at a restaurant in New York City (NYC). Thethree celebrities posed for the camera, all smiles. Mahesh took to social media and posted the image on his handle, calling Gates 'inspirational.'

“Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @BillGates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!,” (sic) the actor tweeted along with the photograph.

Media sources state that Mahesh is on a vacation in the country and has been posting pictures on social media which have been trending on the platform. They added that recently the actor had shared a picture of him and Namrata on the streets of NYC.

"Summer nights... city lights! Life in NYC," the caption read.

According to reports, the actor visited Europe earlier this month with his family. The pictures from the trip went viral on social media.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata earlier this year along with Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani and Vennela Kishore among others. The action-drama in which Mahesh plays a role of a finance agent was successful at the box office.

On the work front, Mahesh is set to appear in Trivikram Srinivas’s (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) next film, tentatively titled SSMB28. Media sources state that the Pokiri actor would return to Hyderabad soon to start shooting for the film which also stars Pooja Hegde with him. As per sources, he has also signed a project with the Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli.

