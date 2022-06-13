Mahesh Babu's Europe road trip selfie with family goes viral

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying the success of his film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which was directed by Parasuram Petla. He and his family are on vacation in Europe.



The actor shared a photo with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautham, and daughter Sitara on his Instagram and Facebook handles. Mahesh appears to be enjoying his road trip in Europe, as he hints at their next destination.



"Road trip it is!!" he wrote. "Italy is up next!! Lunch with the crazies!!", Mahesh captioned, along with emojis of the flags of Germany, Switzerland and Italy. The photo has gone viral on social media, with celebrities and fans alike commenting on the post.

In another post, Mahesh's wife Namrata confirmed that the family was in Switzerland. Sharing a picture with her daughter, she wrote: "Leaving my heart in Switzerland".



'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' has garnered great reviews worldwide. It stars Mahesh Babu as a loan agent opposite Keerthy Suresh, making this their first movie together. The movie grossed nearly ₹200 crores in just 12 days, making it a massive hit.

Mahesh Babu's next film will be an action-comedy directed by acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram. He'll reportedly join the set of 'SSMB28' (working title), in which Pooja Hegde will star as the lead heroine. It is also rumoured that actor Vijay Sethupathi will also be joining the cast of SSMB28, as the main villain.



Mahesh also has a film with SS Rajamouli in the works, which he will begin shooting later this year.

The actor is also enjoying the success of his bilingual production venture 'Major', starring Adivi Sesh as the late soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan, known for his rescue mission in the Taj hotel during the 26/11 terrorist attacks. The movie garnered great praise from the general public and is doing well at the box office.

