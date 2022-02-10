Sudheer Babu: I have no qualms about playing villain to Mahesh Babu

It has been 10 years since Sudheer Babu first appeared on the silver screen in a negative role in Ye Maaya Chesave. Seven years since his breakthrough film, Prema Katha Chitram. Despite the film's stupendous success at the box office, Sudheer still feels that he is due for a big hit. "I have had a few hits to my name today, but I always wish to score a career-defining hit, which should become the talking point in the industry," he says, reflecting upon his journey, "Success and failure are not in our hands. Every film is a new experience. I don't have regrets whatsoever and I am content with my career. I am glad that I am giving my cent percent for every film."



Films, for Sudheer, was a fascination ever since he was a kid. His father-in-law Krishna was one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema and his brother-in-law Mahesh Babu is the reigning superstar of the industry. "I was a model before I entered the film industry. But my interest took shape when I married Priya (Padmini Priyadarshini), the daughter of Krishna garu. Ever since I have put in my best efforts to become a passionate actor," reveals Sudheer.



A fitness enthusiast, Sudheer, who has bulked up over the years, links his love for badminton as the reason behind achieving his goal. “Playing badminton helped me get fitter and I think, as an actor, being fit is a prerequisite," says Sudheer, adding, “Being a sportsperson, I am longing to work in a sports-based film. Although I have announced a biopic on Pullela Gopichand, it’s getting delayed due to a change in production plans. I am hoping to begin it soon with a new team.”



Though he admits receiving a few offers in Hindi, Sudheer wants to stick to Telugu cinema as much as possible. "I was offered one of the main antagonists in Brahmastra. I turned down the offer because it was somehow similar to what I portrayed in Baaghi. I don't want to repeat my roles no matter what. Rather, I choose to do Sammohanam, a romantic drama that had a well-written character in a nuanced manner," says Sudheer.



Asked if he is open to playing a villain to Mahesh Babu, Sudheer explains, "I have no qualms about playing an antagonist to Mahesh provided it’s a memorable role and suits my stature as an actor."



A self-proclaimed fan of Jackie Chan, Sudheer is keen to do films in the action genre. “Soon you will see me in a couple of action films that will set a new benchmark among the genre," he avers.



Sudheer is exciting about his upcoming films. “I have completed shooting for Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. I am also committed to working in a film each with actor-turned-director Harsha Vardhan and Abhilash Reddy,” signs off Sudheer Babu.