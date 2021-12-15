Mahesh Babu undergoes knee surgery in Spain

Actor Mahesh Babu underwent knee surgery in Spain on Tuesday. He has been advised to take complete bed rest for six weeks.



Mahesh had picked up the knee injury while shooting for an action sequence for his 2017 spy-thriller SPYder. Mahesh was supposed to undergo his surgery last year, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 and his hectic work commitments.



"After a week's rest, Mahesh will be heading to Dubai on December 25. He will ring in New Year and celebrate Sankranthi with his family in Dubai. He will return to Hyderabad in the first week of February," says a source close to the development.



Since Mahesh has been advised bed rest for six weeks, he may not resume shooting for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata until February. However, the team will go ahead with the shoot and will be filming crucial scenes on the other cast in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam." A new schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will begin on December 16 and the makers have decided to complete the portions that don't require Mahesh's participation," the source adds.



Directed by Parasuram (Bujji), Sarkaru Vaari Paata will see Mahesh sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh. The Dookudu-actor, in one of his interactions, stated that he is feeling the vibes of Pokiri while shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata and exuded confidence that the film will become a big hit in his career.



Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film is slated for release on April 1. Also starring Vennela Kishore, Subba Raju and Samuthirakani, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has music by SS Thaman.