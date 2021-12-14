Lara Dutta pens note for Harnaaz Sandhu on Miss Universe 2021 win, says, ‘You were born in the year I won’

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, received congratulatory wishes from several celebrities and prominent figures, including Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.

Lara Dutta, who won the title of Miss Universe 2000, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Harnaaz. She shared a photo of Harnaaz with her crown and wrote, “My dearest @harnaazsandhu_03, when I spoke to you yesterday, you promised me that ‘it will be worth it’! YOU are worth all your triumphant glory and much, much more! You had an unshakeable belief in yourself and JUST KNEW, you were born for this! You were born in the year I won Miss Universe!!! That’s how long we’ve waited for you to come along and lift that crown once more for India! (sic)”

Lara added, “Perhaps, it was destined! I know what lies in store for you, and I wish you a glorious reign! May this only be the start of the heights you will scale! God bless you, my heartiest congratulations to your parents and family! The universe now, is your oyster- OUR STAR! (sic)”

On Monday, the Miss Universe 2000 congratulated Harnaaz on Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! (sic)”

Harnaaz Sandhu has bagged the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta won the prestigious title and is the third Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant. Sushmita Sen made history in 1994 by becoming the first Indian to earn the title.

Harnaaz, who is currently pursuing her Master’s degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020.

She bagged the title by defeating her fellow contestants from Paraguay and South Africa.

Harnaaz also has numerous pageant titles to her name, including Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.

She has also starred in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.