Vijay Deverakonda to reunite with Karan Johar

Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in Liger with Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar, is teaming up with the Bollywood filmmaker for a new pan-India film, say reports.

"Ever since Liger went on floors, Viay and Karan got along so well and the duo also shared an emotional bonding with each other. The debacle of Liger, hence, didn't deter their spirits and they have decided to collaborate on a new film soon" says a source.

However, Karan will only be bankrolling the film under Dharma Productions and a young director is expected to wield the megaphone.

"The genre and other details pertaining to this project are kept under the wraps," the source adds.

Vijay, on the other hand, will resume the shooting of his next release Kushi in November. He also has a film with director Sukumar in the pipeline.