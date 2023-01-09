Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white as they get spotted at the airport [PICS]

After their brief vacation, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai. On January 5, they had taken a flight out of the city to celebrate Deepika's 37th birthday. The couple was spotted walking out of the Mumbai airport Sunday night while they twinned in white.

Ranveer wore a plain white t-shirt and denim shorts and sported a black cap while Deepika styled a flowy white maxi dress and flats. An Instagram video of the couple taken at the airport was posted by a paparazzi account. They strolled hand-in-hand to the parking lot.

Deepika uploaded a video on her birthday to give a glimpse of the celebrations. She was observed enjoying the breeze with her eyes closed while wearing yellow swimwear and a long white shirt.

The actress captioned the video by writing, "A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year… Happy New Year! PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings."

Recently, Ranveer's comedy Cirkus, which has multiple stars, was released. The movie received negative reviews from critics and was a financial failure at the box office. Deepika is currently anticipating the release of her new movie, Pathaan, in theatres on January 5.

