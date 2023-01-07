Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan receives U/A certificate, CBFC issues 10 cuts

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has received a U/A certificate despite the online backlash and calls for a boycott. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded the action-drama certificate following 10 cuts.

While no major changes have been suggested in the film, close-up shots of "buttocks, side-pose, and sensuous dance movements" in the song Besharam Rang have been removed. Apart from this, certain words in the dialogues have also been removed or replaced.

As per media reports, the word "RAW" has changed to "Humare" and "Lande Lulle" has been replaced with "Toote Foote". "PMO" has been replaced with "President" or "Minister" in at least 13 places. "Mrs Bharatmata", "Ashok Chakra", and "KGB" have been changed to "Hamari Bharatmata", "Veer Puraskar" and "SBU" respectively. A reference to Russia has also been removed.

The film is set to release on January 25. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films, the much-awaited film marks Shah Rukh's comeback to the silver screen after four-year-long hiatus. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero which tanked at the box office.