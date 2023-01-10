Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad pen heartfelt notes to wish Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 49th birthday today. His ex-wife and interior designer, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to post a video wishing the actor on the occasion. Hrithik’s girlfriend, Saba Azad also took to the social media platform to wish him with a heartfelt message, along with a few candid clicks featuring the Kaabil actor.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan serves fitness goals as he flaunts eight-pack abs amid ‘Fighter’ shoot

The video shared by Sussanne shows beautiful images from their outings and vacations. Their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan were also seen in the clip. Sussanne shared several images with Hrithik in the video. In one of the photos, Hrithik was seen smiling while posing with Saba, Sussanne, and her boyfriend, Arslan. Sussanne and Hrithik were dressed in all black.

The clip also featured a photo of Hrithik, Hridaan, Hrehaan, and Sussane on a yacht. The video also had a family snap from a birthday celebration with Pinky Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik, and his sons. She captioned the post, “Happiest birthday Rye..the best and the strongest part of your life awaits you!! God bless you limitless (high-5, red heart, hugs, biceps emojis). Onwards and more upwards from her.”

Many celebrities took to the post to wish the actor. Indian actor Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy happy birthday (hug and heart emojis).” Actress Huma Qureshi, Sonal Chauhan and Twinkle Khanna dropped heat emojis in the comment section. Sussane’s boyfriend Arslan also wished Hrithik in the comments, writing, “Happy happy birthday… wish you great year @hrithikroshan.”

Also read: Saba Azad poses with Hrithik Roshan and his sons for a snowy Christmas picture during Europe vacation

Saba Azad shared an array of pictures featuring the actor on her Instagram handle. Some images also featured Saba with Hrithik. She captioned the post, “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways. The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast, favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned (sic).”