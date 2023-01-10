Pathaan trailer out: Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham lock horns in this action thriller

The trailer of the upcoming and much anticipated, Shah Rukh Khan starter, Pathaan, was released today and going by the look of it, fans of the actor are in for a treat with this masala entertainer. The film is scheduled for a January 25 release and it also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

The trailer begins somewhere in UAE where a masked criminal, who is revealed to be John, blows a car. The trailer introduces John’s character as a terrorist who plans to destroy India. Then comes in Pathaan, the character played by Shah Rukh. The actor makes a banging entry fighting a bunch of bad guys, as he utters the dialogue, “Party Pathaan ke ghar me rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega hi, aur patahke bhi laayega (If you host a party in Pathaan’s house, Pathaan will surely come to take care of the guests and he will bring firecrackers too).”

Deepika’s character is introduced as a soldier in the trailer who would be helping Pathaan in the mission against John. The actress is seen performing various stunts in the trailer.

It is full of action set pieces, heavy VFX and whistle-worthy dialogues. Helmed by War director Siddharth Anand, the film marks Shah Rukh’s return to the silver screen after a gap of nearly four years. It is the first of Shah Rukh’s upcoming three-movie lineup (The other two being Jawan and Dunki). According to reports, Salman Khan will also make a cameo appearance in the film.

Many celebrities also took to Twitter to share the trailer. Thalapathy Vijay wrote, “Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan. Here is the trailer.” Telugu actor Ram Charan also shared the trailer writing, “Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best!@iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer.”

The trailer is gaining the attention of the audience, clocking in two million views on YouTube in 43 minutes. Many fans also took to Twitter to react to the trailer. A user wrote, “Barring a few VFX shots that looked a bit undercooked, #PathaanTrailer delivers what it promised. The Indian box office will give a rousing welcome back to SRK.” Another fan commented, “Expected avg substandard action from the makers of #PathaanTrailer like they normally do but this is matching Hollywood in terms of grandeur and style. Take my money already, i can't wait to watch #Pathaan.”