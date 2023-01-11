PM Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi congratulate team RRR after ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins at Golden Globes 2023

A proud moment for Indian cinema! SS Rajamouli directorial RRR's peppy track Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at the 80th annual Golden Globes award ceremony. This is the first time an Indian song has won in the category, and Rajamouli alongside music composer MM Keeravani has received congratulatory messages from leading industry artistes and other prominent figures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated team RRR and tweeted: "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud."

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also tweeted: "The whole country is dancing to #NaatuNaatu today. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of 'RRR'. Proud moment #GoldenGlobes2023".

Rashmika Mandanna shared the clip of the 'Naatu Naatu' being feted at the Golden Globes and wrote: "You did it #RRR so so proud and happy for you." Samantha Ruth Prabhu exclaimed: "Proudest moment ever!" Added Venkatesh Daggubati: "Absolutely phenomenal win."

'Pushpa' star, Allu Arjun also sent his best wishes to the 'RRR' team through Instagram. Sharing a picture from the awards evening, he wrote: "Prideful moment for all of us. Congratulations to the entire team of 'RRR'."

Describing the win as a "most well-deserving achievement", 'Big B' Amitabh Bachchan complimented the team in Telugu as well: "Vijayniki abhinandanalu RRR, miru bharatadesarn garvapadela cesaru (Congratulations on you win, 'RRR'! You have brought honour to your country.)"

Also Read: Argentina 1985 bags best non-English film award at Golden Globes, RRR out of race

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was amongst the first ones to tweet for the team. He said, “What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu.”

Actor Jayam Ravi wrote, “What a proud moment for Indian cinema! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Garu and the entire team of #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes2023 Bring home the Oscars next.”

Sharing a photo of Ram Charan and Jr NTR posing with Rajamouli and Keeravani, Mammootty tweeted, “Delighted to see the world stand up for an Indian Cinema. Congrats @mmkeeravaani , @ssrajamouli , @tarak9999 , @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of #RRRMovie for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 for the best original song. #NaatuNaatu @RRRMovie.”

Venkatesh Daggubati called it a ‘phenomenal win’ and cheered for the entire team of RRR ‘for creating history right here!’

Former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, “Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song!”

At the ceremony, Barbadian pop queen Rihanna also congratulated RRR for winning the award. In a now-viral video, she can be seen wishing the team and waving at lead actor Ram Charan.

Also Read: Jr NTR rocks tuxedo look, manifests Marvel movie on Golden Globes red carpet

RRR was nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category as well but lost to Argentina, 1985 from Argentina.