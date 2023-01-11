Golden Globes 2023: Argentina 1985 bags best non-English film award, RRR out of race

Period drama RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, failed to take home the Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Film. It was up against All Quiet on the Western Front by Germany, Argentina's Argentina, 1985 (which won), Close from Belgium, and Decision to Leave from South Korea. RRR, however, took home the prize for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category.

Rajamouli, his two actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, as well as fellow nominee composer MM Keeravani, attended the event to represent the film. RRR is a fictitious depiction of two real-life freedom fighters who cross paths while fighting the British Empire in the 1930s.

RRR has enjoyed a fantastic run in the American awards scene. The movie had a mediocre theatrical run in the United States earlier this year, but when the Hindi version of the movie appeared on Netflix, it became a cult hit. It became a streaming hit solely by word of mouth and subsequently entered the discussion for year-end honours.

In addition to its two Golden Globe nominations, the movie received five nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards. Despite not being India's official entry for the Academy Awards, it has been shortlisted for both the Oscars and the BAFTAs. The movie acquired more traction as a result of a persistent campaign run by Rajamouli himself; the director spent many weeks marketing the picture in the US. RRR made appearances on numerous reviewers' top 10 lists in the United States, while Rajamouli received the coveted New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Director.

