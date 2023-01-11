Golden Globes 2023: Steven Spielberg wins Best Director for ‘The Fablemans’; says ‘I’ve been hiding from this story since I was 17’

Veteran Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg bagged his third Golden Globe Award at this year’s ceremony. The director won the category of Best Director - Motion Picture for his 2022 coming-of-age drama, The Fablemans. Steven also co-wrote the film with Tony Kushner, along with co-producing the movie. It starred Gabriel LaBelle in the lead role with Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch, playing supporting roles. The film is based on the lives of Steven’s parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg.

Accepting the award, the filmmaker said, “I’ve been hiding from this story since I was 17 years old. I put a lot of things in my way of this story. I told this story in parts and parcels all through my career. ‘E.T.’ Has a lot to do with this story. ‘Close Encounters’ has a lot to do with this story.”

He added, “But I never had the courage to hit this story head-on until Tony Kushner (and I) were working on ‘Munich’ a long time ago, (and he) started telling me about all these stories about (his) life. And we started a conversation…Everything I’ve done up to this point has made me ready to finally be honest about the fact that it’s not easy to be a kid. The fact that everybody sees me as a success story… But nobody really knows who we are until we’re courageous enough to tell everyone who we are. And I spent a lot of time trying to figure out when I could tell that story and I figured out when I turned 74 years old. I said, ‘You better do it now.’ And I’m really, really happy I did.”

The director was in competition with James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Baz Luhrmann for (Elvis) and Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin.) for the Best Director category at the ceremony.