Golden Globes 2023: Selena Gomez arrives in velvet gown, Margot Robbie picks sparkling Chanel dress

The Hollywood party of the year, the Golden Globe Awards, kicked off today at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. The 80th edition of one of the most prestigious awards was attended by the likes of Jessica Chastain, Kaley Cuoco, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez amongst others.

For the unversed, the awards show was not broadcast last year after stars and networks boycotted it for having no black members on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This time around, celebrities made it a point to bring their fashion A-game to the red carpet and pose for the shutterbugs.

Margot Robbie channelled the Barbie energy with her sparkling pink Chanel dress.

Jessica Chastain made heads turn with her outfit for the ceremony. The actress styled a sheer gown with sequined work from the Dominican fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's pre-fall 2023 collection. She completed her look with a matching mask.

Selena Gomez picked a velvet gown with poofy sleeves to make a statement at the award ceremony. She was spotted at the event with her baby sister.

Liza Koshy hopped on the "Wednesday" fashion wave and styled a sheer, lacy gown which she rounded with a black beaded neckpiece.

Winning the Best Actress for TV Comedy Series, Quinta Brunson picked her first-ever Golden Globe award in a strapless gown with elaborate cane flare at the bottom.

Kaley Cuoco, who was nominated for The Flight Attendant under Best Actress in the TV Comedy Series category, was papped at the ceremony in a tie-up lavender gown. The Big Bang Theory actress flaunted her baby bump.

Closer home, we saw the team RRR lead the style game. Actor Jr NTR was spotted in a black tuxedo while his co-star Ram Caran opted for a traditional outfit. Director SS Rajamouli also picked a traditional black ensemble that he rounded with a bright red scarf.

