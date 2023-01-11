Golden Globes 2023: Jr NTR rocks a tuxedo while Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli opt for traditional outfits for the ceremony

The team of RRR has arrived on the red carpet of the Golden Globes Awards 2023. The official Twitter handle of the film posted an image of the team all dressed before they went to the red carpet. The image shows Jr NTR, dressed in a dapper tuxedo while his co-lead Ram Charan and film’s director SS Rajamouli went for traditional Indian looks. The photo also features the Music director of the film MM Keeravani, Jr NTR’s wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, who chose a black dress for the ceremony, and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela dressed in a sari. The image was captioned, “Here we RRR!! #GoldenGlobes2023.”

RRR has been nominated for the categories of Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) at this year’s Golden Globes. The award ceremony is all set to begin at 6:30 am IST.

RRR is a 2022 epic action drama film which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film narrates a fictional story of two freedom fighters in 1920s India and their fight for the freedom of their country. The film was released on March 25, 2022, and received a positive response from audiences and critics, minting nearly INR 1200 crore at the global box office.

Earlier, Rajamouli had also attended a special symposium for the Non-English language film nominees ahead of the Golden Globes on Sunday alongside Decision to Leave director, Park Chan-wook. They were joined by directors in the other categories virtually. According to reports, Rajamouli spoke about his inspiration behind creating a two-hero film in RRR at the event.