Golden Globes 2023 live updates: The Banshees of Inisherin, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans win big

The 80th edition of the Golden Globes, which is back this year with a full-scale, live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, witnessed several significant moments and victories.

To start off with, the track Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR — which was composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose — created a record-breaking moment in history for India by bagging the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. RRR was also nominated for Best Non-English language movie but lost to Argentina, 1985.

Taking home the highest number of awards for feature films this year (3), The Banshees of Inisherin won the awards for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy, Best Actor - Musical/Comedy (Colin Farrell), and Best Screenplay - Martin McDonagh.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans followed closely behind with two victories — Best Picture - Drama and Best Director.

Austin Butler earned recognition for his role in Elvis with the Best Actor - Drama award.

Moving on to television, Abbott Elementary won big, with three titles under its belt — Best Series - Comedy, Best Actress - Musical/Comedy (Quinta Brunson), and Best Supporting Actor - Musical/Comedy/Drama (Tyler James Williams). This was followed by The White Lotus, which bagged two awards — Best Limited Series and Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge).

In what was seen by fans as a long overdue acknowledgment, Zendaya won the title of Best Actress - Drama Series for her performance in Euphoria.

Comedian-actor Jerrod Carmichael hosted the ceremony while Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan were presenters.

