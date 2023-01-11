Home Live

Golden Globes 2023 live updates: The Banshees of Inisherin, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans win big

The 80th edition of the Golden Globes commenced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California at 5.30 am IST

A still from Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans

The 80th edition of the Golden Globes, which is back this year with a full-scale, live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, witnessed several significant moments and victories.

To start off with, the track Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR — which was composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose — created a record-breaking moment in history for India by bagging the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. RRR was also nominated for Best Non-English language movie but lost to Argentina, 1985.

Taking home the highest number of awards for feature films this year (3), The Banshees of Inisherin won the awards for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy, Best Actor - Musical/Comedy (Colin Farrell), and Best Screenplay - Martin McDonagh.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans followed closely behind with two victories — Best Picture - Drama and Best Director.

Austin Butler earned recognition for his role in Elvis with the Best Actor - Drama award.

Moving on to television, Abbott Elementary won big, with three titles under its belt — Best Series - Comedy, Best Actress - Musical/Comedy (Quinta Brunson), and Best Supporting Actor - Musical/Comedy/Drama (Tyler James Williams). This was followed by The White Lotus, which bagged two awards — Best Limited Series and Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge).

In what was seen by fans as a long overdue acknowledgment, Zendaya won the title of Best Actress - Drama Series for her performance in Euphoria.

Comedian-actor Jerrod Carmichael hosted the ceremony while Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan were presenters.

Follow all the live updates from the ceremony below:

LIVE UPDATES
09:55 Jan 11

And, the FINAL Golden Globe of the night goes to...

The Fabelmans for Best Picture - Drama!

09:52 Jan 11

The Golden Globe for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy goes to...

The Banshees of Inisherin!

09:49 Jan 11

House of Dragon fans in the house... This one is for you!

The Golden Globe winner for Best Drama Series is House of Dragon.

09:40 Jan 11

Give it up for Eddie Murphy, this year's Cecil B DeMille Award recipient!

And remember, in Eddie Murphy’s words: Keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f****** mouth! Watch Eddie’s full speech here:

 

09:38 Jan 11

Kevin Costner wins Best Television Actor - Drama Series for Yellowstone

09:35 Jan 11

Abbott Elementary is this year’s Golden Globe winner for Best Musical/Comedy Series

09:13 Jan 11

The White Lotus is the Golden Globe winner for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture!

09:10 Jan 11

The Golden Globe goes to Evan Peters for Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture for his role in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story!

09:08 Jan 11

Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture for The Dropout

09:01 Jan 11

The Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture award goes to Jennifer Coolidge...

... for her role in The White Lotus.

08:57 Jan 11

Paul Walter Hauser is the Golden Globes winner for Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for his role in Black Bird

08:52 Jan 11

Ryan Murphy receives the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television

08:47 Jan 11

Hold up, what did you say? Steven Spielberg has bagged his THIRD Golden Globe award?!?

The veteran filmmaker bagged the title of Best Director - Motion Picture for The Fabelmans!

Steven marks the bagging of his third Golden Globe and twentieth nomination with this award.

08:43 Jan 11

Martin McDonagh wins Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for The Banshees of Inisherin

08:33 Jan 11

The award for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language goes to Argentina, 1985

08:30 Jan 11

The Golden Globe for Best Actress - Motion Picture - Drama goes to Cate Blanchett for her role in Tar

08:07 Jan 11

Up next... The Best Supporting Actress - Television Series title goes to Julia Garner for her role in Ozark

08:04 Jan 11

Zendaya fans, assemble! The actress has bagged the Best Television Actress - Drama Series Golden Globe...

... for her role in the critically-acclaimed series, Euphoria!

07:55 Jan 11

Another one that we have been waiting for... Austin Butler wins his first Golden Globe for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama for Elvis!

07:51 Jan 11

Coming up next, Pinocchio bags the Best Picture - Animated Golden Globe!

07:42 Jan 11

Everything Everywhere All at Once's second award for the night, and it goes to... Michelle Yeoh!

The actress bagged the title of Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once!

07:38 Jan 11

The Banshees of Inisherin bags its first Golden Globe, as Colin Farrell wins Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy title

07:30 Jan 11

You might have guessed it... Who won the Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series title?

It’s Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary...

07:24 Jan 11

The Golden Globe for Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series goes to...

Jeremy Allen White for their role in The Bear!

07:15 Jan 11

The one we’ve all been waiting for... Naatu Naatu from RRR, composed by MM Keeravani bags Best Song - Motion Picture award!!!

Hold our glasses (or in this case, our keyboards) while we go scream!!!

07:10 Jan 11

And nowww, it’s time to announce the award for Best Score - Motion Picture...

Marking his fourth nomination and fourth award, Justin Hurwitz of La La Land fame bags the title of Best Score - Motion Picture for Babylon!

07:04 Jan 11

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role in a TV series — Phew! That's a mouthful, isn’t it?

Anyway, guess who bagged the title?

It’s Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary!

Did you know that it’s the actor’s first Golden Globe award as well as nomination?

06:47 Jan 11

Next up, Angela Bassett bags the Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

06:43 Jan 11

The first award for the night has been announced! Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture award goes to Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

06:41 Jan 11

Slay, sisters, slay!

Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez pose together at the Golden Globes red carpet:

 

06:39 Jan 11

Should we keep an eye out for a film update from this blockbuster filmmaker duo?

06:38 Jan 11

Ana de Armas, who got nominated for her role in Blonde, steals the show with her red carpet look

06:32 Jan 11

“Lt Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin,” we salute you!

06:30 Jan 11

Everyone, stop the press! ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ star Jamie Lee Curtis arrives on the red carpet!

06:13 Jan 11

Jr NTR looks dapper in his sharp black-and-white tux

The RRR actor also reportedly joked on the red carpet about how he is now waiting for Marvel to call him and cast him in films!

06:04 Jan 11

Celebs begin arriving on the red carpet: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, JR NTR make a fashion statement with traditional attire!

The trio arrived on the red carpet with their families, looking charming in traditional attire. Take a look at the photos here:

 

 

 

05:58 Jan 11

The Golden Globes 2023 have officially kicked off!

