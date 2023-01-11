Golden Globes 2023 live updates: The Banshees of Inisherin, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans win big

The Fabelmans for Best Picture - Drama!
The 80th edition of the Golden Globes commenced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California at 5.30 am IST
The 80th edition of the Golden Globes, which is back this year with a full-scale, live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, witnessed several significant moments and victories.
To start off with, the track Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR — which was composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose — created a record-breaking moment in history for India by bagging the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. RRR was also nominated for Best Non-English language movie but lost to Argentina, 1985.
Taking home the highest number of awards for feature films this year (3), The Banshees of Inisherin won the awards for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy, Best Actor - Musical/Comedy (Colin Farrell), and Best Screenplay - Martin McDonagh.
Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans followed closely behind with two victories — Best Picture - Drama and Best Director.
Austin Butler earned recognition for his role in Elvis with the Best Actor - Drama award.
Moving on to television, Abbott Elementary won big, with three titles under its belt — Best Series - Comedy, Best Actress - Musical/Comedy (Quinta Brunson), and Best Supporting Actor - Musical/Comedy/Drama (Tyler James Williams). This was followed by The White Lotus, which bagged two awards — Best Limited Series and Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge).
In what was seen by fans as a long overdue acknowledgment, Zendaya won the title of Best Actress - Drama Series for her performance in Euphoria.
Comedian-actor Jerrod Carmichael hosted the ceremony while Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan were presenters.
The Fabelmans for Best Picture - Drama!
The Golden Globe winner for Best Drama Series is House of Dragon.
And remember, in Eddie Murphy’s words: Keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f****** mouth! Watch Eddie’s full speech here:
The biggest round of applause for Eddie Murphy, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient! Your decades of unbeatable comedy and incredible performances deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IWiU6LEmmf— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
... for her role in The White Lotus.
Our #GoldenGlobes recipient for the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television, @ryanmurphyprod! From Glee to American Horror Story, & so many more unforgettable contributions to television, your decades of iconic work will never be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/ZmYPPdEyqX— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
The veteran filmmaker bagged the title of Best Director - Motion Picture for The Fabelmans!
Steven marks the bagging of his third Golden Globe and twentieth nomination with this award.
... for her role in the critically-acclaimed series, Euphoria!
The actress bagged the title of Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once!
It’s Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary...
Jeremy Allen White for their role in The Bear!
Hold our glasses (or in this case, our keyboards) while we go scream!!!
Marking his fourth nomination and fourth award, Justin Hurwitz of La La Land fame bags the title of Best Score - Motion Picture for Babylon!
Anyway, guess who bagged the title?
It’s Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary!
Did you know that it’s the actor’s first Golden Globe award as well as nomination?
Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez pose together at the Golden Globes red carpet:
A RARE sighting with @jennaortega and @selenagomez! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sarxo0CRat— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
What are @JimCameron and Steven Spielberg talking about #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TwkTpmJMcW— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
From Blonde to brunette, slay Ana de Armas #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oNlXgjiqEb— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
Hangman, is that you?? @glenpowell is top of the class on the #GoldenGlobes carpet! pic.twitter.com/C5iivlxXEq— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2023
The RRR actor also reportedly joked on the red carpet about how he is now waiting for Marvel to call him and cast him in films!
The trio arrived on the red carpet with their families, looking charming in traditional attire. Take a look at the photos here:
Here we RRR!! #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/3Qf5agvvlb— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 10, 2023
Happy to be here..:) #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hpt7dOt6gK— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2023
The staRRRs have arrived!! #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/l8MN8GUBjC— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023
The #GoldenGlobes red carpet has officially BEGUN! Who are you most excited to see?— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2023
Don't miss the Golden Globe Awards TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC and Peacock! pic.twitter.com/4J8AfkLKsd
