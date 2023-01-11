Golden Globes 2023: Jr NTR rocks tuxedo look, manifests Marvel movie on red carpet

The 80th Golden Globe Awards started on Wednesday morning (in Indian time), kicking off the Hollywood award season. And Jr. NTR from RRR just made a smashing entry, arriving in style wearing a black tux.

RRR has received two Golden Globe nominations: one for Best Non-English Language Film and one for Best Original Song for the song Naatu Naatu. On the red carpet, Jr. NTR was asked if he is "manifesting" a Marvel movie, as he had previously stated that he would love to work on one. Acknowledging that his fans are overly enthusiastic, the actor claimed that he is still "waiting" for a call from Marvel.

In the meantime, Ram Charan shared a photo of the RRR family, including MM Keeravani and his wife, Jr. NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi, SS Rajamouli and wife, and Upasana Konidela. He wrote, "The RRR family. On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES.". Golden Globes left the comment, "See you there."

RRR, which was made available worldwide in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu, has applied for consideration in a number of Oscar categories. The magnum opus, which was directed by SS Rajamouli, is also included on the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' (BAFTA) most recent Best Film (Non-English) longlist.

In the meantime, SS Rajamouli's film RRR recently took home the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR play the key characters in RRR. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson also appear in the movie.

