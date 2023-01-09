Golden Globes 2023: When and where to watch the awards ceremony in India

Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, and Avatar: The Way of Water are among the nominees for the Best Film title of the Golden Globes Awards

After a year of controversy that was a result of several accusations, one of Hollywood’s most popular events, the Golden Globes, is back with a full-scale, live awards ceremony. The 80th edition of the Golden Globes is scheduled to take place on January 10 (January 11 IST) this year at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian-actor Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony while Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan will be presenters.

Last year, the Golden Globes awards was boycotted by media companies and celebrities and was not broadcasted as a sign of protest against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which faced accusations of lack of diversity and sexism among their nominees and HFPA members, and ethical and financial lapses among members of the HFPA.

Hence, the event was cut short and took place in private without a TV show, a star-studded red carpet, hosts and presenters, the press, or even a live stream. The winners were announced in a press release.

However, this year’s line-up of nominations and methods of selection are reportedly expected to be more diverse, following the accusations of lack of inclusivity levelled against the HFPA last year. The nominations for Best Film include The Fabelmans, Elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick. The Best Actor nominees include Austin Butler for Elvis and Hugh Jackman for The Son. Meanwhile, Ana De Armas and Olivia Coleman are among the nominees for the Best Actress title for their roles in Blonde and Empire of Light respectively.

In news that might interest cinephiles from India and fans of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli, RRR has been nominated for the Golden Globes under two categories: Best Original song for Naatu Naatu and Best Picture - Non-English language. Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli are also currently in LA to attend the ceremony.

Here is all you need to know about when and where to catch the Golden Globes ceremony live from India:

When does the award ceremony begin?

The awards ceremony will commence on January 10 at 8 PM ET, which indicates that in Indian Standard Time, the red carpet will start at 5.30 am and the ceremony will begin at 6.30 am on January 11.

Where can we watch the awards ceremony in India?

The show will be broadcast live officially on NBC and Peacock TV in the US. Viewers can stream it live on Lionsgate Play in India. You could also catch updates from the event live on the Golden Globes’ Twitter handle.

