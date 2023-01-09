‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli to make his talk show debut in the US with Late Night with Seth Meyers

Telugu film director SS Rajamouli will appear on an episode of the Late Night with Seth Meyers show on January 9, making his US talk show debut. He will be appearing on the show alongside Hollywood actress Allison Williams (Get Out and The Perfection). The director will be appearing on the popular American show to promote his movie, RRR, before the Golden Globes Award ceremony which will take place on January 10 and the upcoming Oscar nominations, later this month.

The news of Rajamouli appearing on Seth Myer’s show was confirmed by film critic J Hurtado, who helped the team screen the film in various North American theatres. He took to Twitter to announce the news, writing, “Can't make it to the @ChineseTheatres screening of #RRRMovie tomorrow? Don't worry, #SSRajamouli will be guesting on @LateNightSeth so you can still get your SSR fix! Someone record it for us!" Reacting to the news, one Indian fan commented, "Unbelievable! (red heart emoji) The whole US will know about RRR.”

RRR has been nominated for the categories of Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) at this year’s Golden Globe. According to reports, Rajamouli, Jr Ntr, Ram Charan, Upasana and MM Keeravani will attend the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Sources added that Rajamouli is already in Los Angeles with his family. Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will also be attending a sold-out screening of the film at the Chinese theatre today, which is one of the biggest IMAX theatres around the globe.

Rajamouli also attended a special symposium for the Non-English language film nominees ahead of the Golden Globes on Sunday alongside Decision to Leave director, Park Chan-wook. They were joined by directors in the other categories virtually. According to reports, Rajamouli spoke about his inspiration behind creating a two-hero film in RRR at the event.