Euphoria becomes Most Searched Show of 2022: Take a look at the full list

Primetime Emmy Award-nominated teen drama, Euphoria, became one of the most searched shows in 2022, courtesy of Google report. The show starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie managed to stay in the news because of its hard-hitting take on American teen life. Not just that, it also became a pop culture icon with its flamboyant makeup looks, Gen Z-approved clothing and intense music moments.

Now, it has topped the Google Search List of 2022. House of The Dragon starring Milly Alcock, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy bagged the second position followed by the thriller series Moon Knight and The Watcher.

Check out the full list here:

Euphoria. ...

House of the Dragon. ...

Moon Knight. ...

The Watcher. ...

Inventing Anna. ...

Dahmer. ...

The Boys. ...

All of Us Are Dead.

As for films, Thor: Love And Thunder topped the list followed by Black Adam, Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman. As for Indian films, only Ayan Mukherji's directorial Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made it to the list.

