BAFTA longlist: 'RRR' only Indian film nominated, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' rejected despite campaigning

The BAFTA Film Awards recently announced their longlists in 24 categories. The German films All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, which each received 15 and 14 longlist nominations, are leading the charge for the 76th edition of the renowned awards.

Among Indian films sent to the awards this year, SS Rajamouli's RRR has secured a nomination in the Film Not in the English Language category. The film All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen has also received attention. The historical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, which Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been promoting at the BAFTAs since last month, has not earned any nominations.

The British Academy revealed its longlist with this caption in a recent tweet, "The wait is over! Check out the longlist for the 2023 #EEBAFTAs. Who would you like to see nominated on Thursday 19th January?"

The absence of nominations for Indian films is unexpected, given the positive press that Gangubai Kathiawadi and its star Alia Bhatt have been receiving lately. The Oscar nominations, which will be announced on January 24, are considered a prelude to the BAFTAs. Thus, it does heighten the intrigue as to whether any Indian films will break through with a few nominations or not.

According to a media source, the longlists are based on votes from the Round 1 period, which ended on December 30. Those included in the longlist announced today will move on to Round 2, which will conclude on January 13. On January 19, the final nominees will be announced by actors Hayley Attwell and Toheeb Jimoh. The awards ceremony is set to be held at London's Royal Festive Hall on

