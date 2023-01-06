Vijay Menon’s directorial debut, Njaan Ippo Entha Cheyya explores two youngsters’ turbulence during lockdown

The world witnessed a lot of discussion on several dire aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns, including healthcare, hygiene and economic strains, but a shockingly lesser number of people spoke about the emotional rollercoaster that everyone experienced while cooped up in their houses for extended periods of time.

Vijay Menon’s Njaan Ippo Entha Cheyya, which marks the scriptwriter’s directorial debut, explores the turbulence that two youngsters who are staying together go through during the lockdown. Vijay starts off by explaining the nature of the film. “Though the film is set during the lockdown, the questions it covers are eternal. It’s about anything that not just older people, but even the youth constantly face. When we talk about anything, the first question is: What do I do? It comes out in different realms at different times and the film captures it, even with its title. It works conceptually even without a lockdown since it is very relevant in today’s times, especially with the way things are going,” he says.

Watch the trailer of Njaan Ippo Entha Cheyya here:

Starring Abhimanyu Gautham and Deepa Thomas in the lead roles, the film is touted to be a dark comedy. “A couple of years ago, I started seeing traits of acting in Abhimanyu and he too wanted to pursue it in cinema. So, I had this thought in the back of my mind that one day, when I have a good script, I should get him to do it. Then, things just fell into place. I told him and he was excited. Meanwhile, it has been a pleasure working with Deepa Thomas. What she brought onto the sets was way more than what I actually expected. She’s actually the spine of the film.” And when can we expect to watch the film? “We are looking at finishing the film by mid-January or the end of January,” he concludes.