Trailer of Vijay Menon’s debut dark comedy, Njaan Ippo Entha Cheyya out; watch it here

Vijay Menon, who is making his debut as a feature film director with the Malayalam movie, Njaan Ippo Entha Cheyya, announced the release of his film’s trailer on Thursday.

The description of the trailer released on YouTube reads, “Join Dhivya and Arjun on their roller coaster ride jumping through loops in search of hope, love and sanity as their worlds close down on them.”

Watch the trailer here:

Njaan Ippo Entha Cheyya’s trailer begins with the female lead, Deepa Thomas saying in Malayalam, “None of my relationships have worked out before.” This is followed by shots of the actress dancing in pajamas in her room and scenes from the life the male protagonist, Abhimanyu Gautham leads while living together with Deepa. We also see glimpses of the duo’s families and a police investigation, and the trailer ends with a shot of Abhimanyu holding a butchering knife.

Starring Deepa Thomas and Abhimanyu Gautham in the lead, the film is touted to be a dark comedy. Shyam Mohan, Geetha Kailasam, Akshara Balaji, Sudhir Ravindranathan and others play supporting roles in the film, while the music has been composed by Aravind-Jaishankar and Karthick Iyer.

Njaan Ippo Entha Cheyya has been jointly produced by Thomas Mathews, Brahma Puthran, Madhavi Mylavarapu, Kishore K and others. The release date for the film has not been announced yet.

