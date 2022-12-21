‘Aadujeevitham’ will hit theatres after festival premiere: Prithviraj 

Aadujeevitham, the upcoming epic survival drama directed by Blessy, is one of the most anticipated films in Malayalam. While Prithviraj Sukumaran completed shooting for the film in July this year, the actor recently spoke about the film’s release plan during the Kaapa press meet.

The actor said that they wish to have the film’s premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023 before the worldwide theatrical release. “I think the final date of submission for the festival is March 11. I am not sure if VFX and AR Rahman sir’s work will be completed before that. Blessy Chettan should know about that. If we can’t make it to Cannes, we will have a premiere at any major film festival and then go for a worldwide release,” he added.

The actor clarified that Aadujeevitham is not an art house film but a commercial film. He also stated that if it goes to Cannes as per the plan, then the film will release in the second half of 2023. The film follows the story of Najeeb, a Malayali Indian immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia. Aadujeevitham has music by AR Rahman. Based on author Benyamin’s acclaimed novel of the same name, the film also stars Amala Paul as the female lead.