Trailer out: Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Oppenheimer' to release on this date

The anticipation for Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie Oppenheimer has been building ever since he revealed its premise. Now, Universal Pictures has unveiled its official trailer.

Portrayed by Cillian Murphy in the film, nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer is credited with developing the atomic bomb. In order to develop nuclear weapons between 1942 and 1946, the government formed the Manhattan Project, one of its main driving forces being Oppenheimer. In addition, he oversaw the Los Alamos Laboratory, which produced the bombs.

The two-minute trailer portrays Oppenheimer as a conflicted man whose imperfections are overlooked in order to focus on his brilliance. It was released with Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres over the weekend. With the countdown to the launch, the horrific truths grow more and more evident as the timer counts down in the trailer's continuing voiceover from Cilian Murphy.

Oppenheimer features an impressive ensemble cast led by Cilian Murphy, as well as Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Robert Downey Jr., Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, and Michael Angarano.

The biographical book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2006, served as the inspiration for the character of Oppenheimer.

Watch the trailer here:

With films like The Dark Knight, Inception, and Interstellar to his credit, Christopher Nolan is no stranger to producing large-scale, visually spectacular productions. Oppenheimer will be an enormous spectacle that plays to Nolan's talents if the trailer is any clue. On July 21 next year, Oppenheimer makes its theatrical debut, competing with Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

