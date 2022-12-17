James Cameron puts debate to rest, gives scientific proof of why Jack couldn’t survive in ‘Titanic’

James Cameron’s epic romance, Titanic, was released in 1999 and today, the movie is a cult classic. People remember the film for its breathtaking presentation and romance between Jack and Rose, the characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet respectively. And any Titanic fan has undoubtedly argued over the need for Jack to die, several times.

Also read: Avatar: The Way of Water takes soaring start in India, collects Rs 38 crore on opening day

Many people believe Jack and Rose might have fit on the floating door-turned-improvised raft, but James is here to disprove that notion. Speaking to media sources while promoting Avatar: The Way of Water, the filmmaker disclosed that he has proof that two individuals could not have survived on the floating door at the conclusion of Titanic in the form of a ‘scientific research.’

“We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all. We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February,” the filmmaker was quoted as saying. According to sources, the 4K restoration of Titanic, which is slated to premiere in theatres on Valentine's Day weekend 2023, will be released at the same time as the special.

The filmmaker added during the interaction, “We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive. [Jack] needed to die. It’s like Romeo and Juliet. It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice…Maybe after 25 years, I won’t have to deal with this anymore.”

Also read: Scorsese, DiCaprio to team up yet again for 1740s shipwreck thriller

James made headlines when he called the debate over Jack’s fate in the film ‘stupid’ in 2019. “There’s no debate. But if you really want to unearth all the dumbass arguments associated with it…I mean, let’s go back to, could Romeo have been smart and not taken the poison? Yes. Could he have decided not to bring his little dagger just in case Juliet might stab herself with it? Yes, absolutely. It sort of misses the point,” he was quoted as saying.