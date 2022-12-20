Tom Cruise shares BTS footage of his ‘most dangerous stunt’ for Mission Impossible 7

Hollywood star Tom Cruise will be soon seen in the upcoming seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise. Recently, the actor took to social media to share a long video which featured some behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage of a daring stunt performed by the actor for the film.

Tom is well known for executing daredevil stunts on the silver screen. For Mission Impossible 7, the actor will be seen jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle. A glimpse of the scene was also added to the film's teaser and now, the new video shows how the actor prepared for the scene.

So excited to share what we’ve been working on. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/rIyiLzQdMG — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 19, 2022

The video opens with a ramp on the side of a steep cliff and Tom says, “This is far and away the most dangerous thing we have ever attempted. This will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump. I have wanted to do this since I was a kid.”

Then the video goes into a montage showing Tom's preparation for the stunt. After it, the director of the film Christopher McQuarrie appears on the screen and says, “Tom put together this master plan to coordinate all of these experts in each of the particular disciplines involved to make this thing happen.”

Further, the trainers and specialists go on to explain that Tom trained for the stunt for a year in base jumping and canopy work. Shots depict the actor base jumping from an aircraft while the specialists follow close after. Tom is then shown practising on a motocross bike while the scene shifts to the ground. The crew added in the video that they constructed a motocross course for the actor to practise on and that he was adept at leaping over table tops that are 70 to 80 feet high with ease.

“Coming up with the stunt is just one of the challenges. The other is to put a camera to film it from the right angle,” added Christopher in the video. The stunt team then revealed that Tom trained for the stunt by performing 13,000 motocross jumps and 500 skydives. Before going to Norway to film the actual stunt, they first constructed a mock ramp in England so that Tom could practise making the motorcycle jump.

The film is officially titled Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 and is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2023. It will be followed by the eighth instalment in the series which will be released in 2024 and will serve as Tom’s swan song for the franchise. The first Mission Impossible film was released in 1996 and Tom has starred in all the movies in the series till now.