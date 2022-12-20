James Gunn opens up on Henry Cavil’s exit from DCEU as Superman

Recently Hollywood actor Henry Cavill shared on social media that he will no longer be making his return as Superman in the upcoming DC superhero films. After the news broke out, many fans of the actor and the studio expressed their anger at the studio’s new heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, for the decision. Earlier the studio also shelved the third Wonder Woman movie starring Gal Gadot.

James Gunn took to Twitter today to open up the topic, saying, “One of the things Peter and I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious and unkind, to say the least... Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story and best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts and integrity and always with the story in mind.”

Without naming anyone, the filmmaker concluded the post, stating, “No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, and we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists and custodians in helping to create a wide and wonderful future for DC.”

According to reports, James stated that the new Superman film would centre on the early years of Superman's life, for which the character has to be recast. The filmmaker also added that he and Peter were huge admirers of Henry Cavill and would undoubtedly want to collaborate with him in the near future. No more information has been made public regarding the new casting or the film.