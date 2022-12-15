Henry Cavil announces he will not return as Superman; all details here

Hollywood actor Henry Cavil took to social media on Thursday to announce that he will not be returning as Superman in the future as the project has been cancelled by DC under its new regime. The actor shared a note on his Instagram handle saying that he had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran recently, during which he was informed that he will not be donning the cape again.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan ‘spellbound’ by Avatar: The Way Of Water

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” the note said.

The actor also stated that although his turn to put on the cape has passed, what Superman stands for never will. “For those who have been by my side through the years we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” he added in the note.

Henry most recently appeared as the popular superhero in a post-credit scene of the 2022 Dwayne Johnson starrer, Black Adam. The cameo left many fans excited about the actor’s future Superman appearances. Dwayne had also said in a tweet that the studio didn’t want to bring the actor back as Superman but he (Dwyane) was ready to take no for an answer.

Also read: Wonder Woman 3 scrapped at DC Studios; Gal Gadot’s future in the role uncertain

Recently, the studio scrapped the third instalment of the Wonder Woman movie starring Gal Gadot due to the new direction it wanted to go after the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new heads of DC Studios.