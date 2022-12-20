Catherine Zeta-Jones regrets not playing James Bond

Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals that her biggest regret in her acting career is not getting to play the female James Bond. The Oscar-winner claimed that the former 007 star, Sean Connery backed her as a replacement for him as the spy after they became close during the filming of the 1999 crime caper Entrapment together, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Also read: Makers of Maqbool, Haider come up with multi-starrer 'Kuttey', trailer out now

“I would have loved to have played Bond. I had such a wonderful relationship with Sean Connery—we did a movie called Entrapment years ago - and he was like my elder brother, my dad, my support,” she told The Sun on Sunday.

“I really loved him. I am a Bond fanatic and he said to me once, ‘You would have made a great Bond, girl’. I asked, ‘A Bond girl or Bond?’ He went, ‘Bond - girl.’ I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I would have loved to have played Bond!’ But I think that time has passed.”

Also read: James Gunn opens up on Henry Cavil’s exit from DCEU as Superman

Despite recent calls for the first female Bond, the film franchise’s producer Barbara Broccoli has insisted the role will remain played by a man. Catherine was recently seen as Morticia in the new Netflix TV series Wednesday. Speaking about the show, she said, “It was a real treat because it’s an iconic show and characters like Fester and Morticia are indelible, they’re in our subconscious.”