Actress Mj Rodriguez creates history, becomes first Black transgender woman to win Golden Globe

Actress Mj (Michaela Jaé) Rodriguez has become the first Black transgender woman to win a Golden Globe. The 31-year-old actress earned the title of Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the hit show Pose, which revolves around the drag culture of the 1980s.

After the announcement, Mj took to Instagram to express her joy and excitement. Calling it a late “birthday present,” she wrote, “OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible (sic).”

Mj, who had celebrated her 31st birthday just two days before her win, added how the “door is now open” for fellow LGBTQA+ talent to “reach the stars.”

She added, “They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes (sic).”

Mj concluded her statement by speaking about her fellow nominees, who included Uzo Adaubo for In Treatment and Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show. She wrote, “To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal (sic).”

The announcement of the winners of the Golden Globes 2022 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was a quiet affair this year, with no awards ceremony, red carpet events, live streaming or broadcasting.

The winners were announced on January 9, 2022 on the Golden Globes website and on their social media handles. Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story bagged the title for Best Motion Picture. Meanwhile, Will Smith won the award for Best Actor - Motion Picture, Drama for his performance in King Richard, and Andrew Garfield got Best Performance - Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for Tick Tick Boom. Nicole Kidman earned the Best Actress - Motion Picture, Drama title for her role in Being the Ricardos, while Rachel Zegler bagged the Best Actress - Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award for West Side Story.

