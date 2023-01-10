RRR, Kantara, Iravin Nizhal, Gangubai Kathiawadi among Indian films eligible for Oscar Awards 2023 nominations

RRR, Kantara, and Iravin Nizhal among the Indian films that are eligible for nominations at the Oscar Awards 2023

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its list of feature films that are eligible for contention in the Oscar Awards 2023. A total of 301 films have been included in the list, with ten Indian movies making the cut, namely RRR, Kantara, Iravin Nizhal, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocketry, Me Vasantrao, Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, The Kashmir Files, Chhello Show, The Next Morning, and Vikrant Rona.

The documentaries All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers have also been included in the list.

The films and performers eligible for consideration were listed in the Reminder List of Productions Eligible for the 95th Academy Awards on their official website. The performers from Indian cinema include:

1. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn for Gangubai Kathiawadi

2. Parthiban, Anand Krishnan, Chandru K, Robo Shankar, Danny, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Brigida, Priyanka Ruth, Sneha Kumar, and Pratiksha Shankar for Iravin Nizhal

3. Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Manasi Sudhir for Kantara

4. Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files

5. Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, Richa Meena, Rahul Koli, Vikas Bala, Vijay Mer, Kishan Parmar, and Shoban Makwa for Chhello Show

6. Rahul Deshpande, Amey Wagh, Anita Date, Kaumudi Walokar, Pushkaraj Chiruputkar for Me Vasantrao

7. Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Chand Halder, Kaakan Debnath, and Mina Ghosh for The Next Morning

8. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt for RRR

9. Madhavan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajit Kapur, Simran, Sam Mohan, and Meesha Ghoshal for Rocketry

10. Dr Sanjay Madhavrao Gaikwad and Karmanya Sanjay Mukhedkar for Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi

11. Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok for Vikrant Rona

Hollywood films that are part of the list include The Banshees Of Inisherin, Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Babylon, The Batman, Black Adam, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more.



The 9,579 eligible voting members will begin filling out their ballots on January 12. The ballots will close on January 17, and the official Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24.