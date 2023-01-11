Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani bags award for Best Song for RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ in a first win for India

The 80th Golden Globe Awards has been a thrilling ride till now. And in a proud moment for India, Telugu composer MM Keeravani has bagged the award for Best Song - Motion Picture for Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s 2022 epic film, RRR, a first for India. The film was nominated for two categories at the award ceremony (Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song).

While accepting the award, Keeravani said: “Thank you very much for this prestigious award: This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina (sic).”

Naatu Naatu was in competition with Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Earlier, Keeravani had won the Best Music Score (Original) award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. Rajamouli had ended up as the runner-up in the category of Best Director at the event, which was conferred upon filmmaker Todd Field for his 2022 psychological drama, Tár. Keeravani also bagged the award for the Best Original Score at the Boston Society of Film Critics which took place on December 11, 2022.

RRR is a 2022 epic action drama film which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film narrates a fictional story of two freedom fighters in 1920s India and their fight for the freedom of their country. The film was released on March 25, 2022, and received a positive response from audiences and critics, minting nearly INR 1200 crore at the global box office.