Golden Globes 2023: Rihanna congratulates team RRR, waves at Ram Charan

After the chartbuster Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won a Golden Globe for Best Song, fans and the cast are overjoyed. Composer MM Keeravani accepted the award on stage as director Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR applauded him from their seats.

When pop star Rihanna passed the RRR table with her partner ASAP Rocky shortly after the team's victory, she could be seen extending them a congratulatory wish as well. A reporter posted a video of the same with the caption, "THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category."

THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category. pic.twitter.com/8CM2seXFVd — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

With Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, and Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, RRR's song Naatu Naatu was up against some stiff competition.

RRR was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film in addition to Original Song for Naatu Naatu, but Argentina 1985 was the winner.

