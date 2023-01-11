Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy takes a dig at Will Smith slap incident, shares three tips for stand-up comedians

The 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards took place today in Los Angeles. American actor Eddie Murphy was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the ceremony. During his acceptance speech, the actor offered some tips for upcoming comedians to make it in the film industry, one of which included a dig at Will Smith’s infamous slap incident at last year's Oscars.

Also read: Golden Globes 2023: Argentina 1985 bags best non-English film award, RRR out of race

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. It’s a blueprint and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your fu***** mouth!” Eddie said at the end of his speech.

The reference to the incident evoked rapturous and shocked laughter from the audience. During Oscars 2022, Will Smith slapped American comedian Chris Rock on stage after he made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After the incident, Will remained away from the limelight and apologized to the comedian through a video.

Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis presented the Cecil B. DeMille award to Eddie. The award is conferred upon standout film directors and performers since 1954. Eddie has been nominated for the Golden Globes seven times, winning in 2007 for his performance in the film, Dreamgirls. The actor has also received five Emmy nominations (winning in 2020 for Saturday Night Live) and three Grammy nominations.

Also read: Golden Globes 2023: Steven Spielberg wins Best Director for ‘The Fablemans’; says “I’ve been hiding from this story since I was 17”

Norbit, The Nutty Professor, Daddy Day Care, Coming to America, Beverly Hills Cop and Doctor Dolittle are some of the best comedies featuring Eddy. According to reports, he will appear in a line-up of films in coming years, including You People, and a three-picture first-look deal with Amazon Studios.