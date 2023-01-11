Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Atlee praising Pathaan trailer; calls him ‘King of mass’

The much-anticipated Pathaan trailer was released on January 10, and praise has been pouring in for Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan. Late to the party, filmmaker Atlee took to Twitter today to praise Shah Rukh for his action role in the film. Following Pathaan, the actor will appear in Atlee's next film, Jawan.

Also read: Pathaan trailer out: Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham lock horns in this action thriller

The filmmaker tweeted, “Wowww!!!! Stunning pure action entertainer Pathan is gona be @iamsrk ur a king of mass sir feeling happy and proud to see u in this avatar sir kudos to Sid sir and Adhi sir @yrf @deepikapadukone kudos to entire team Pathaan.”

Shah Rukh replied to Atlee on the social media platform, thanking him for his response and calling him, the ‘king of mass’ movies. The actor wrote, “Thank u, sir. U being the king of mass…if u liked it, it means a lot. My love to u.”

Shah Rukh has recently been active on Twitter as the release date of Pathaan approaches. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set to be released on January 25. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Yash Raj Films released the Pathaan official trailer on Tuesday. The nearly two-minute trailer begins with a terrorist group led by John Abraham announcing an attack on India. Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is tasked with taking down John. Deepika Padukone, who is also a soldier is seen assisting Shah Rukh in his mission.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay attends Priya Atlee’s baby shower

Pathaan is an action thriller film that stars Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The movie is the first of Shah Rukh's three upcoming films after a hiatus of over four years. Pathaan is produced by Yash Raj Films and will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.