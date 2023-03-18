'To the planets and back,' Karan Johar showers mom Hiroo Johar with love on her 80th birthday

Karan Johar's mom Hiroo Johar turns 80 today and the director-producer has shared the sweetest post on Instagram to shower her with love. In the post, Karan revealed that he is still scared of his mother and she is the only one who can police his fashion.

A part of his long post reads, "My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today…. She taught me how to love …how to stand for what I believe in … never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right… never pretend to be anyone I wasn’t …."

"She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police …. Also the only person who I am still scared of… I love you mom to the planets and back …. I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you…." Karan concluded.

Also Read: Karan Johar poses with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput in new photos from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Karan shared the post with a couple of clicks from Hiroo's intimate birthday bash. In the post, he also shared photos with his mom from his childhood days. Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is making his directorial comeback after 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

Also Read: Alia, Ranveer dance on sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' as its a wrap for the movie

Announcing his comeback last year, Karan in a social media post wrote, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast creates music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."