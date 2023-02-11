Karan Johar poses with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput in new photos from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar posted an array of new images from the recent wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on his Instagram handle on February 10. The pair tied the knot at the Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. In the snaps shared by him, Karan can be seen smiling broadly as he poses with his celebrity friends.

He also posted an unseen group photo that included actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput among others. For the event, they were all dressed to the nines in their finest traditional outfits. He captioned the post, “Hum Saath Saath hai (We are together always),” Using ‘Sid Kiara ki Shaadi’ as hashtag.

Karan was seen wearing a silver sequined jacket with a plum-coloured kurta and a dupatta for wedding festivities, along with a large polki diamond ring. He was spotted on another occasion donning a purple kurta and a multicoloured embroidered dupatta. In the images, Mira donned a floral coordinated lehenga outfit and matching dupatta, while Shahid chose a sparkly black coat and a matching pair of pants.

For the snap, Mira, Shahid, and Karan stood in the middle of a group smiling brightly. Amritpal Singh Bindra, Pooja Shetty, Shabinaa, Aarti Shetty, and Tanya Ghavri were among the other people in the picture.

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the snaps. A user wrote, “We need dola re dola video as soon as possible.” Another fan said, “Dulha Dulhan ke saath pics li bhi ya nhi (Did you take pictures with bride and bridegroom or not)?” Another user commented, “I love Karan’s outfits.” Many fans also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Karan had previously stated on his talk show, Koffee With Karan, that he and Shahid Kapoor would dance to the song Dola Re Dola at Kiara and Sidharth's wedding. Therefore many fans are eagerly awaiting the wedding dance video.