[PICS] Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra opt for casual looks for their Delhi reception

Unseen photos from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception party in Delhi have been doing rounds on social media. The intimate event was only attended by the couple’s closest friends and family. Following their regal wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, the newlyweds kept things casual for the party.

Kiara was seen wearing a plain white salwar and a fuchsia pink dupatta in the new pictures. She didn’t sport her mangalsutra and sindoor but kept her pink chooda. Sidharth opted for a more informal appearance in denim pants and a T-shirt. They also appear posing with their relatives in some of the snaps.

Kiara and Sidharth were photographed by paparazzi on Thursday evening as they arrived at the reception location in Delhi. They did not, however, pose for the photographers. The couple tied the knot on Tuesday at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The event was closely guarded. Kiara wore a pink lehenga with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery for the wedding, which was designed by Manish Malhotra, while, Sidharth chose an ivory sherwani.

The couple shared the first video from their varmala ceremony on Friday. As the clip begins, Kiara can be seen entering the stage where Sidharth is waiting for her. She walked in with her brothers holding a floral canopy over her head, dressed in a stunning pink lehenga. Sidharth jokingly glanced at his watch as if asking her to hurry up as she started dancing.

As she finally joined Sidharth, Kiara hugged him. She also raised her hands in victory as they exchanged garlands. The couple then shared their first kiss while being showered in rose petals. In the background, the popular song Ranjha from their movie Shershah could be heard being played. According to reports, the couple will host a second reception for their friends and close acquaintances from Bollywood on February 12 at the St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai.