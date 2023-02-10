Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share first video from their wedding; Karan Johar calls it ‘awww of all awwws’

At their wedding earlier this week, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were the ideal bride and groom. After having their fans wait for days, the couple took to Instagram to finally upload the first video from their wedding, which was from the varmala ceremony.

As the clip begins, Kiara can be seen entering the stage where Sidharth is waiting for her. She walks in with her brothers holding a floral canopy over her head as she wears a stunning pink lehenga. Sidharth jokingly glances at his watch as if asking her to hurry up as she starts dancing.

As she finally joins Sidharth, Kiara hugs him. She raises her hands in victory as they trade garlands. The couple then shares their first kiss while being showered in rose petals. In the background, the popular song Ranjha from their movie Shershah can be heard being played.

Many celebrities took to the comment section to share their reaction to the clip. Ananya Panday wrote, “Toooooo sweet.” Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar commented, “This is awww of all awwws.” “Many many congratulations. God bless you guys,” said Neeti Mohan.

According to sources, Kiara donned a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga for the wedding. The elaborate embroidery of the lehenga's roman architectural details was inspired by the couples' unique affection for the city of domes. Genuine Swarovski crystals were used to embrace the couple's unique shine.

Sidharth, on the other hand, chose an ivory sherwani with a magnificent royal lustre. The sherwani was created with the highest finesse and had traditional signatures, traces of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi, and badla work. He completed the regal look with a Polki jewellery set with incredibly fine uncut diamonds.

Sidharth and Kiara have never been open about their relationship. They allegedly fell in love while filming the 2021 movie Shershaah, according to sources. Fans are eagerly awaiting the public disclosure of the details of their love story.

Only close family and friends were invited to their wedding, which was held at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, and others were in attendance. The couple departed from Jaisalmer for Sidharth's birthplace Delhi on February 8. They joined friends and family for a celebration in Delhi on February 9. According to reports, they will host a reception in Mumbai on February 12.