Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife, Supriya  attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivity

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's lavish Jaisalmer wedding was attended by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya. In a picture from the wedding festivities, the Malayalam actor, who has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, posed with his wife and director Karan Johar. Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal was recently spotted in Jaisalmer as well. As paparazzi asked Mohanlal about Kiara and Sidharth's wedding on Wednesday, he responded, “I'm not invited,” and left the airport.

Now, the snap of Prithviraj and his wife smiling with Karan is going viral on social media. For the event, Prithviraj was seen wearing a white sherwani, while Supriya wore an orange lehenga. For the festivities, filmmaker Karan Johar donned an ethnic ensemble in black and gold.

On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Celebrities including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and Manish Malhotra were among those who attended the event. The wedding was also supposed to be attended by Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, however, the latter apologised to the bride when she wished the newlyweds after the wedding for not being able to make it. Upansana took to the comment section of wedding photos shared by Kiara, writing, “Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry, we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to both of you.” Kiara and Ram will be soon seen sharing the screen in the upcoming film, tentatively titled, RC 15.

According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on Thursday in Delhi followed by another reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood on February 12.