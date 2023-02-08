Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra first spotted as newlyweds at Jaisalmer Airport [SEE PICS]

After getting married on Wednesday night, actress Kiara Advani and her husband (and actor) Sidharth Malhotra made their first public appearance. The famous couple, who were photographed together at the Jaisalmer airport, moved aside for a photo opportunity with the paparazzi present. The duo looked stunning in all-black outfits. Kiara selected a black co-ord outfit and a printed stole. In contrast, Sidharth was dressed in a black jacket and jeans. While the actress waved at the photographers, we also caught a glimpse of her henna.

This week, the couple allegedly plans to host celebrations in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Both actors have extremely busy schedules coming up. The actress' most recent appearance was in Govinda Naam Mera, a Dharma Productions film with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Last year, she co-starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. She'll next be seen working on a project alongside Ram Charan. In Satyaprem Ki Katha, she will co-star alongside Kartik Aaryan.

The last time we saw Sidharth Malhotra was in the spy thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The movie was recently made available on Netflix. He'll be spotted again in Yodha. Alongside Shilpa Shetty, the actor will also appear in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

