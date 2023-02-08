Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra tie the knot in dreamy wedding ceremony; Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and more congratulate the newlywed

After months of rumours about their wedding, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot in a highly guarded ceremony in Jaisalmer. Many celebrities from Bollywood, including Manish Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor, along with Mira Rajput, were there for the celebrations. Congratulations came in from all directions including celebs like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, as the couple posted the first photos from their wedding on Tuesday night.

Also read: Karan Johar shares glimpse of birthday celebrations of his twins Roohi, Yash [SEE VIDEO]

Having made her acting debut alongside Sidharth in the 2012 film Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram with the caption, “Congratulations, you two!” Co-star Varun Dhawan also shared a story for them, writing, “Wishing you a lifetime of love.”

In an emotional note to the couple, SOTY director and close friend Karan Johar wrote, “Met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever.”

Actress Katrina Kaif, who collaborated with Sidharth on Baar Baar Dekho, posted an Instagram story with the caption, “Congratulations and all love to you both.” Her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal also posted a story that read, “Congratulations Sid and Kiara, rabb dher saari khushiyaan bakshe. May life together be full of eternal bliss.”

Other celebrities who congratulated the couple include Anil Kapoor, newly-wed Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Neha Kakkar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vaani Kapoor.

The couple exchanged vows on Tuesday. After the festivities, they posted pictures on social media. Even before being paired up in their 2021 movie Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara were rumoured to have fallen in love. They originally met at the Lust Stories wrap-up party, as Kiara mentioned when she appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, last year.