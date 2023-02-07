Karan Johar shares glimpse of birthday celebrations of his twins Roohi, Yash [SEE VIDEO]

On Tuesday, filmmaker Karan Johar posted a video on Instagram from the star-studded birthday party for his children, Yash and Roohi Johar. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director also shared a touching letter for his mother and children with the video as well.

The note read, “Precious Pieces of my heart turn 6 today… this love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat! I am blessed to have mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her… she’s the pillar all 3 of us lean on! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please Always be kind… dada loves you to the moon and back! I would like to take a beat to thank @meghakulchandani from @the.popcorn.company to have made their party the best ever! She’s amazing.”

Watch video:

The celebrations were hosted on Monday in Mumbai. Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Gauri Khan, among others, attended the event with their children.

On the professional front, the next film that the director is going to release will be Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in key roles.