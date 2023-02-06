Deepika Padukone pairs up vibrant tropical jacket with basic tee as she leaves for Fighter shoot [SEE PICS]

Siddharth Anand, the director of Pathaan, is finishing up his upcoming movie, Fighter. On Monday morning, the cast of the film — Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover — was seen travelling to the Mumbai airport. Where they were going for the shoot is unknown.

Deepika Padukone arrived at the airport wearing a black blouse, blue jeans, and a vibrant jacket. She completed the look with black boots. She entered the gate with a bright smile on her face and her hair tied in a bun. Hrithik arrived at the airport around the same time dressed in black casuals and a matching cap.

For the uninitiated, Fighter will be Hrithik and Deepika's second movie with Siddharth Anand and their first one together. Anil Kapoor will also appear in it. After Pathaan's popularity, Siddharth recently talked about Fighter in an interview. He said, "My next film Fighter is also larger than life. It is a massive-scale action film with top stars in Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor… It is very ambitious. That’s what I want to do. I want to do things that give me sleepless nights.”

Deepika had already declared her wish to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan after seeing him in War before to the announcement of Fighter. Shah Rukh recently joked with her over the same at a Pathaan event. "In Fighter, Hrithik is the romantic lead. Deepika is the fighter. I have heard the story," he said.

The film, which also features Karan Singh Grover, is hailed as India's first aerial action drama. It is slated for a release on January 25 next year.

