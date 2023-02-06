Aishwarya Rai wishes ‘baby’ Abhishek Bachchan as latter turns 47 - read birthday note

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 47th birthday on February 5. His wife and actress Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram handle late Sunday night to share a heartfelt post, wishing him on the occasion. She shared a candid image of the actor and called him ‘baby’ in the short but sweet caption.

The actress shared a snap of Abhishek smiling on her Instagram handle in which he was seen donning a black jacket and a white t-shirt. Aishwarya captioned the post “Birthday love… today and forever, Baby,” along with a gift-wrapped heart emoticon and a kiss emoji.

His father, Amitabh Bachchan had also posted a message for him turning 47 on his blog, a day earlier. The actor wrote, “How time has flown by… going back in time all the memories of the day and the several days that kept giving us the joy and the pride and the pleasure of Abhishek... and now to see him achieve his worth through his hard word, quietly, and proving all the naysayers wrong! It is a delight for a father for his son but mostly for the son, who has through the dint of his hard word and perseverance shown the mettle of his calibre and his confidence... That is the pride that one honours… He took his own decisions... he made his own choices... defied the norm and proved it… with his success.”

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the 2022 social comedy film, Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film which was helmed by Tushar Jalota was released on April 7, 2022, on Netflix and JioCinema. He will be next seen in a cameo in the upcoming Ajay Devgn film, Bholaa. He will also appear in the upcoming R Balki directional Ghoomer. Recently, Producer Anand Pandit confirmed that Abhishek will return as the lead for the sequel of the 2021 film, The Big Bull.